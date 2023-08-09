Three Super League clubs keen on move for NRL and Dolphins centre Brenko Lee with Wigan no longer interested

THREE Super League clubs are keen on a move for NRL centre Brenko Lee, with Wigan Warriors dropping out of the race following the signing of Adam Keighran.

League Express understands that Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos are all interested in potentially bringing in the blockbusting centre after an impressive debut season with The Dolphins.

Lee has made 13 appearances for the Queensland side in their inaugural year under head coach Wayne Bennett, but has been blighted by injuries during his NRL career so far.

Despite playing for six first-team NRL sides since debuting back in 2014, the 27-year-old has made less than 100 NRL appearances following spells with Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins.

Lee’s agent, Chris Orr, told League Express that “Brenko wants to test himself in Super League so he should be good.”

Catalans, of course, will be losing Keighran to Wigan for 2024 and beyond whilst Matt Ikuvalu’s future is up in the air.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have struggled in the three-quarters this season with new signing Esan Marsters playing a sporadic role for Ian Watson in 2023.

Leeds have the likes of Nene MacDonald and Harry Newman in the centres but head coach Rohan Smith has had to shift Rhyse Martin into the number 4 spot following Newman’s injury.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.