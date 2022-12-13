Three Super League clubs likely to make at least another signing

WITH Super League teams deep into pre-season as things stand, most squads are pretty much ready and raring to go.

However, for three Super League clubs, there is likely to be another signing coming in due to the lack of a full quota list.

Who are these three?

Leigh Leopards

Wind the clock back a fortnight and the Leigh Leopards actually had one too many quota players. However, with the departures of Nene MacDonald and Blake Ferguson, the Lancashire club now has one spot spare – who may fill that is yet to be announced. However, the name ‘Dylan Napa’ has been bandied about considering that he has just been released by mutual consent by the Catalans Dragons, whilst the Leopards may also be hunting for a new winger following Ferguson’s immediate exit. That has led the name ‘Josh Mansour’ to have been tipped in some circles so watch this space.

Catalans Dragons

Speaking of the Catalans Dragons, they now have two quota spots available to be filled following Napa’s exit as well as Josh Drinkwater’s move to the Warrington Wolves. The French club have been linked heavily with New Zealand Warriors forward Ben Murdoch-Masila – who made his name in Super League with Warrington and the Salford Red Devils – whilst Featherstone Rovers’ Joey Leilua was previously considered. Even with Murdoch-Masila’s signature, the Dragons would still be down a quota space, pointing to what is likely going to be a busy Christmas and New Year period for Steve McNamara and Bernard Guasch behind the scenes.

Salford Red Devils

Like Leigh, the Salford Red Devils had all seven quota spots filled up until a few weeks ago when Sitaleki Akauola left the AJ Bell Stadium to join Toulouse Olympique. That has now left Paul Rowley with a potential signing to make, but no names have currently been linked with the Red Devils. A new recruit is likely to be in the front-row when considering the plethora of options out wide for Salford and the good form of those players in 2022. Losing the likes of Elijah Taylor, Sam Luckley, Greg Burke, Jack Wells and Harvey Livett points to a pack man coming through the doors.