What the 2022 Championship table will look like as teams fight for Super League promotion

WITH the Championship and Super League seasons less than two months away, people are predicting far and wide about what will happen in 2023.

Of course, in 2022, Leigh Leopards were promoted from the second tier whilst Toulouse Olympique were relegated from Super League.

But, just what will next season’s Championship table look like?

1. Featherstone Rovers

Appointed Sean Long in place of Brian McDermott, and, with Leon Pryce at his side, will be ready to deliver promotion. Some shrewd signings – including Mathieu Cozza from Catalans Dragons and Chris Hankinson from Toulouse – will have Featherstone finishing top.

2. Toulouse Olympique

Despite being relegated, Toulouse won’t be far away. Under Sylvain Houles, the French club has become one of the most stable and off the field in recent seasons and with the likes of Reubenn Rennie, Josh Ralph and Jake Shorrocks joining, Toulouse will have enough to trouble Rovers come the end of the season.

3. Bradford Bulls

2023 will be a different year for Bradford than the one faced in 2022. Under Mark Dunning, the Bulls have recruited wisely with Super League experience in the shape of Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson and Michael Lawrence. Promotion will likely be too far away, but a much improved season in store for the West Yorkshire side.

4. Halifax Panthers

A stable second-tier side since being relegated in the early 2000s, the Halifax Panthers will once more finish inside the play-offs in 2023. The likes of Will Maher, Ryan King, Eribe Doro and Tom Inman will improve Simon Grix’s squad as the former Super League forward continues his good run with Fax.

5. Batley Bulldogs

They shocked almost everyone to finish third and then to reach the Million Pound Game, and Batley will still be a force to be reckoned with in 2023 despite the exits of Luke Hooley and Tom Gilmore. Signings such as Josh Woods and Aidan McGowan are shrewd as Craig Lingard attempts the unthinkable once more.

6. Widnes Vikings

Widnes finished eighth in 2022, but look a good proposition for finishing just inside the play-offs in 2023 under John Kear. The former Bradford man has put his stamp on the Vikings’ squad with the likes of Ryan Millar, Kyle Amor, Jordan Johnstone and Tom Gilmore, but it may take some time for the Cheshire club to get up to speed.

7. York

2022 was a disappointing season by York’s standards, with James Ford leaving the club at the end of the year to join Wakefield Trinity. With Andrew Henderson at the helm, the Knights may be a different proposition in 2023, but it could take some time to gel. New signings Ukuma Ta’ai, Josh Daley and Ata Hingano will help.

8. Keighley Cougars

Newly-promoted Keighley Cougars will be a force to be reckoned with in their first season back in the Championship. Following an extensive recruitment drive and led by Rhys Lovegrove, the Cougars were unbeaten in League One last season. To take that incredible form into the Championship in 2023 will be extremely difficult, but it should be a decent first year.

9. Sheffield Eagles

Like Batley, Sheffield continue to punch above their weight, but with Widnes and Keighley looking a lot stronger in 2023, the Eagles may finish a place lower than last season. The Eagles have signed the likes of Jesse Sene-Lefao and Titus Gwaze with former Sheffield favourite Paul Broadbent joining Mark Aston as assistant coach, but they will finish outside the play-offs.

10. Barrow Raiders

The Raiders managed to make the play-offs in 2022, finishing fourth in the process after winning 18 of their 27 games. However, they have lost their potent attacking outlets in Hakim Miloudi and Tee Ritson who destroyed opposition defences last season. Paul Crarey’s side will still have too much to get relegated but Barrow will struggle more in 2023.

11. London Broncos

A horrendous start to the 2022 Championship season saw London fearing relegation. However, under Mike Eccles, the Broncos turned things around. That being said, it probably won’t be the play-off hunting season that the capital club will be aiming for, but they won’t be relegated.

12. Newcastle Thunder

Newcastle finished just above the relegation spots in 2022 and it may well be another difficult season for the north east side. Nikau Williams should impress in a Thunder shirt whilst Rhys Clarke will provide go forward, but Chris Thorman’s side may fade away towards the back end of the season.

13. Whitehaven

They secured their Championship status in 2022 – finishing 12 points above the relegated Dewsbury Rams – but Whitehaven may not be too fortunate second time around. With their second-tier rivals strengthening greatly, the Cumbrian side has managed to bring in the likes of Lachlan Lanskey, Lasarusa Tabu and Josh Eaves, but Haven will struggle.

14. Swinton Lions

It’s so difficult for a newly-promoted side to get used to the rigours of the new division before it is too late, but Swinton have been there and done that in the past. Halfback Jordan Gibson’s signing will provide direction following the exit of Jack Hansen, but the Lions will not be able to live with the speed and power of those above them.