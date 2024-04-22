Three Super League players charged following weekend action as Catalans Dragons veteran banned twice

CATALANS DRAGONS veterans Michael McIlorum and Mike McMeeken have both been banned by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel this afternoon.

McIlorum has been charged twice, once for a trip and again for dangerous contact in the Dragons’ 36-win over Hull KR whilst McMeeken has been given a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge, producing a one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Matty Storton of Hull KR has been charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact, but has escaped a ban with just a £250 fine after being sinbinned in the loss to Catalans.

Despite being yellow carded, Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos), Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants) and Will Lovell (London Broncos) have not been charged and neither has the red carded King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils).

