Ticket sale latest for Las Vegas extravaganza revealed as Wigan and Warrington set for showdown

ALMOST 30,000 have been sold for the March 1 quadruple-header in Las Vegas, with Warrington Wolves winger Matty Ashton and Wigan Warriors hooker Kruise Leeming currently in the US.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which has revealed that ticket sales are expected to bypass the 40,000 that made it to Sin City earlier this year.

Both Ashton and Leeming were visiting Allegiant Stadium – where the quadruple-header will be held – to watch the Las Vegas Raiders play against Denver Broncos last weekend.

Ahead of the extravaganza in 2025, the NRL also hijacked the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix with its advertising, aiming to convert other fans

They also attended the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix, which was hijacked by NRL advertising.

The football managers of the four NRL teams who will take part – Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers – have also flown to Vegas this week as they hold meet and greets with officials from Resorts World, where the teams will stay.

