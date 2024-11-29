Ex-Leigh Leopards back sees new club confirmed

FORMER Leigh Leopards outside back Tom Nisbet has seen his new club confirmed.

Nisbet, who came through the ranks at St Helens, joined Leigh ahead of the 2021 season and went on to make just 14 appearances in four seasons.

Of course, nine of those came in Leigh’s 2022 Championship-winning year when the Lancashire club swept all challengers aside.

Since then, Nisbet failed to nail down a permanent spot and exited the club to join the Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup, with his new side confirming the move.

Nisbet had told League Express that he had been frustrated at the lack of game time which ultimately led to him turning down a contract extension with the Leopards.

“Of course it’s been frustrating not being a regular first team player, being put in and out of the team is tough because you feel in yourself that you’ve done something wrong.

“But I need regular game time and this is the reason I didn’t stay at Leigh. They did offer a contract but as much as I loved it there I needed to think of the future and what’s best for me and my family.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast