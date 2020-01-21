Eight players who have impressed in pre-season

Kenny Baker (Widnes Vikings)

Year after year, some signings go under the radar at Championship level that prove to be inspired.

Kenny Baker looks set to be one of those this year.

The back-rower, a new signing from North Wales, has been superb in pre-season.

He scored twice in the club’s pre-season victory over the Crusaders and has already earned plenty of admirers.

2️⃣ tries

3️⃣8️⃣ tackles

2️⃣ line breaks

8️⃣ carries An outstanding afternoon’s work for @KennyBaker_13 in the back row 👊🏼#AClubLikeNoOther🖤 pic.twitter.com/VlpSzleYIi — Widnes Vikings (@WidnesRL) January 19, 2020

Ryan Brierley (Hull Kingston Rovers)

There’s a heap of competition in the halves at Hull Kingston Rovers leading into the Super League season.

But Ryan Brierley has done himself no harm during the pre-season with two impressive displays.

He produced an impressive cameo in the game with Wakefield and backed that up with another performance against Featherstone.

That’s earned praise from Tony Smith, who is set to have a halfback selection headache.

Tom Doyle (Bradford Bulls)

Many have tipped the young hooker for a big year and after his performances in pre-season, it’s not hard to see why.

Doyle was very impressive against Castleford on Boxing Day and scored in the defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

With Matty Wildie leaving the Bulls, Doyle has moved up the pecking order. Expect to hear plenty about him this year.

Tom Gilmore (Halifax)

Happy Gilmore 😃 Your Fax number 7️⃣ in 2020 #BlueWorldOrder pic.twitter.com/ZXISMsbGfX — Halifax Rugby League Club (@Halifax_RLFC) January 8, 2020

Halifax needed a halfback. Gilmore needed a new start. On paper, it was a move that worked for both parties.

So far, so good. Gilmore has put in two man of the match performances, setting up three tries in victories over Hull FC and York.

The former Widnes halfback could be in for a big season.

Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)

🤳 All smiles from Manu Ma’u after his first hit-out in Black & White! 😄 ⚫⚪ #2020Vision pic.twitter.com/Mq68ACkBvU — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) January 19, 2020

It took Manu Ma’u just a short space of time, about 40 minutes, to prove what he’s all about.

The back-rower was in destructive form in his one pre-season performances against Batley.

The Tongan Terminator looks set to be a big player for the Black and Whites.

Dom Speakman (Dewsbury Rams)

After a year away, Speakman is making up for lost time.

Two man of the match performances have caught the eye, with the hooker particularly impressing against Bradford last time out.

Stevie Ward (Leeds Rhinos)

The newly appointed Leeds captain has wasted no time in proving it was the right call.

Excellent against both Wakefield and Wigan, Ward’s quality is there for all to see.

The hope, inevitably, will be that he can avoid injuries in 2020. If so, it will be a massive boost for the Rhinos.

Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils)

In new club colours, Williams has impressed with three tries in two games for Ian Watson’s side.

A new acquisition from London, Williams has had a good start to life at the AJ Bell Stadium.