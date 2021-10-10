Tigers announce extension deals

Castleford Tigers have announced a number of extended contracts for several players in their squad, including a number of their younger players.

Overseas prop forward Suaia Matagi has agreed a two-year contract with the club.

He joined the club on loan from Huddersfield Giants prior to the 2021 campaign and has now converted that loan into a permanent deal.

“I’m really excited and grateful to Castleford for the opportunity this year and I’m really excited to stay here and hopefully do something special in these next two seasons,” said Matagi, 33.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride for me. I had a slow start and injured my calf during the pre-season and then really began finding my feet coming into the end of the year.

“I’m just really grateful for this opportunity and hopefully we can do something special.”

Young centre Brad Graham has signed a one-year extension for 2022.

The 20-year-old product of the Tigers Academy, also came through the club’s Scholarship programme and featured as an England Youth international before making his Super League debut in October 2020 against Hull FC.

He registered two more top-flight appearances in 2021 and scored his first Super League try in August against Huddersfield Giants.

Forward Lewis Peachey, 20, has also signed a one-year contract extension and he is another who has progressed through Scholarship and Academy levels.

He made his debut in 2019 against the Catalans Dragons and has gone on to make a further twelve appearances.

Tigers coach Lee Radford spoke about each of the players whose contracts have been extended.

“Sui has a great pedigree coming from the NRL, and I’ve been really impressed with his performances, I think he’s been fantastic,” said Radford.

“Brad’s adaptable, as has been shown by playing centre or back row for Academy, and winger in the first team.

“I like what I saw of Brad in the back row when he’s played there, he ticks all the boxes from an athleticism perspective, he’s aggressive, and for a backrower, he’s got great pace as well.

“He’s a great kid and another one I’m looking forward to coaching.

“Lewis is a good kid and the games I have watched him in this year, he has been tidy.

“The likes of him and Sam Hall have played a lot together when they have come into the first team and to give them an opportunity, but with more senior players around them, will be great for their development.”

