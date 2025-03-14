Tim Lafai set to leave Salford Red Devils

TIM LAFAI is set to leave Salford Red Devils, League Express understands.

The Salford centre has been left out of Paul Rowley’s 17-man squad for the club’s clash against Bradford Bulls tonight with Lafai now heading home back to Australia, League Express can reveal.

Lafai joined the Red Devils back in 2022 and has gone on to be one of the club’s best signings in recent history, registering 19 tries in 64 appearances on the left edge.

The 33-year-old was given a lifeline by Salford three years ago when his rugby league career seemed to be on the scrapheap after a failed spell at Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

Lafai follows Marc Sneyd out of the door at the Salford Community Stadium, with League Express revealing earlier today that Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers are chasing Nene Macdonald.