Super League sides locked in battle for Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald

LEIGH LEOPARDS are eyeing up a move for Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald, League Express understands.

However, Adrian Lam faces a battle against Super League rivals Castleford Tigers for Macdonald’s signature, League Express understands.

For the Tigers, however, it would require the West Yorkshire side to lose one of their quota players, whilst the Leopards currently have a quota spot spare.

Macdonald was kept out of Paul Rowley’s 17-man squad for their clash against Bradford Bulls tonight, and, following the exit of Marc Sneyd to Warrington Wolves, more departures are expected from Salford.

The 30-year-old has history with the Leopards – or the Centurions as they were named when he plied his trade for the club back in 2022.

Macdonald registered 27 tries in 27 appearances for Leigh in the Championship that season – a statistic that earned him a move to Leeds Rhinos in 2023.

The Papua New Guinea international spent just one season with the Rhinos before making the move to Salford where he quickly became a fan favourite.

However, following lengthy financial issues at the Red Devils, more player sales are expected following Sneyd’s transfer to Warrington for a “high five-figure fee”.