Timeframe for new IMG license criteria revealed as ex-Super League man gets to work at Rugby League Commercial

THE likely timeframe for the new IMG license criteria revealed as former Super League Chief Commercial Officer, Rhodri Jones, gets to work at his new role with Rugby League Commercial.

Jones’ appointment was announced this morning as as part of the realignment agreed by the Rugby Football League and Super League Europe, to drive Rugby League’s commercial development – which has included the launch of a 12-year strategic partnership with IMG.

Now, Jones has revealed just how important the new entity can be for the sport.

“The creation of RL Commercial is a huge opportunity,” Jones said.

“It’s been brought about through the whole game coming together and realising that one centralised body for marketing activities is the route forward which has allowed the strategic partnership with IMG.

“The World Cup has shown that there is huge potential in the Women’s and Wheelchair game but we also can’t forget about our Men’s game and what direction that takes.

“The togetherness is important, living and breathing through 2017 and 2018 and then coming out of 2022 and going into 2023, throughout the whole process of realignment there has been unanimity through the sport.

“A lot of credit needs to be given to the likes of Ken Davy and Simon Johnson etc.”

Jones was also asked about potential criteria for which Super League clubs will be graded as IMG gets to grips with the sport, and, the new Managing Director revealed that the timeframe will likely be sometime at the start of 2023.

“On criteria, there is a council meeting on Wednesday where IMG will give a broad update on all the work streams that have been going on since the last council meeting.

“Clearly criteria is one of those work streams and at the moment is a work in progress. But, there is a confidence that, in the first quarter of 2023, we will be in a position to share those criteria.

“The criteria is there to develop the clubs into sporting organisations. The Grade A license is something that we hope everyone will aspire to and that’s what it will be designed for.”