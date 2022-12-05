Super League rivals missed out on signing new Wakefield Trinity coup

SUPER League rivals have missed out on signing Wakefield Trinity’s newest recruit, according to one news publication.

Following his exit from the Catalans Dragons, Samisoni Langi has been looking for a new club and it seems as though there wasn’t any shortage of suitors for the French international.

French publication L’Independant has reported that offers came in for Langi from both Elite One French sides and sides in the Super League competition.

“Without a club since leaving the Catalans Dragons, Samisoni Langi had received offers from Elite 1 and English Super League clubs,” L’Independant said.

“The France international has finally signed with Wakefield. He had already agreed to join Trinity in 2021 before backtracking to extend his time at the Catalans Dragons to one more season.

“It is a two-year contract that the 29-year-old centre has signed at Wakefield and he is therefore committed to his new club until the end of 2024.”

Langi is a massive signing for Wakefield with new head coach Mark Applegarth waxing lyrical about securing the 29-year-old’s services.

“I’m really pleased to have Samisoni at the club,” said Applegarth.

“He is a player that I have admired for a number of years and I’m sure he will have a massive impact on our squad.

“He’s a proven player at this level and when we realised he was available, we made a move straight away.

“He will offer some good competiton for centre spots but he also provides plenty of versatility by being comfortable playing in other areas.

“Samisoni is a great coup for us and we can’t wait to work with him.”