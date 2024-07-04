Timeframe for Odsal lease decision revealed as Bradford Bulls make big stadium improvements

BRADFORD BULLS chief executive Jason Hirst believes that the club will know whether its application to hold the Odsal Stadium lease will have been successful in the next one or two months.

The West Yorkshire club has been keen to bring the iconic venue back under the control of the Bulls – an ownership last seen in January 2012 before the Rugby Football League (RFL) took over the ground.

The RFL took over Odsal, leasing it from Bradford Council in a 150-year agreement, but, in October of last year, the stadium was put up for sale with property consultancy Knight Frank appointed to handle the bids.

The Bradford club expressed their interest in acquiring the lease prior to the deadline on January 31, with progress on the decision-making process slow and steady.

Bulls’ CEO Hirst, however, is “cautiously optimistic” that Bradford will obtain the Odsal lease.

“We remain a “live runner” in terms of the lease,” Hirst told League Express.

“We have spoken to Frank Knight and the RFL and we believe we’ll know the outcome in next 1-2 months.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that we’ll obtain the lease.”

Since being handed a provisional IMG grade of 12.02 – which saw the Bulls finish 14th out of 36 professional clubs – the club has made a number of improvements regarding the stadium as well as facilities.

“We’ve demolished an old bar facility behind the main stand, ahead of us building a new director’s suite and community area in its’ place. That work will start later this month.

“We also rented a big screen for our 1895 cup semi-final against Wakefield Trinity and that will return on a rental basis for our Championship match against them on 21st July.

“We are currently deep into discussions and negotiations about buying one on a permanent basis. We are also going to be extending our TV gantry in the coming months.”

Everything certainly looks rosy at the moment for Bradford fans!

