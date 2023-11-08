Toby King set to stay at Warrington Wolves despite speculation of Super League move

TOBY KING is set to stay at Warrington Wolves despite speculation of a move to another Super League club.

League Express understands that King is part of new Warrington head coach Sam Burgess’ plans regardless of rumours doing the rounds that the centre could be headed for St Helens.

King, of course, spent the 2023 Super League season on loan with the Wigan Warriors, helping Matt Peet’s side to a League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final success.

Much was made of the England international’s return to the Wolves, with the 27-year-old’s salary only counting as £50,000 on Warrington’s cap due to King being a club-trained marquee player from next season.

Wigan already secured a replacement for the centre, bringing in Catalans Dragons man Adam Keighran whilst Warrington have lost Peter Mata’utia (retirement) and Greg Minikin (Featherstone Rovers).

