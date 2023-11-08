Ex-Castleford Tigers assistant coach Dane Dorahy keen on Super League or Championship move

FORMER Castleford Tigers assistant coach Dane Dorahy has been offered a new role following his exit from the Super League club at the end of the 2023 season.

Dorahy was brought in by the ailing West Yorkshire side with six games to go of the season along with new Hull KR assistant coach Danny Ward.

Ward came in as number one with Dorahy his right-hand man, with the pair helping the Tigers to two wins from six games which helped keep Castleford in Super League.

However, neither Ward nor Dorahy will be at the club in 2024 with the former taking up the number two role at Craven Park.

“I have nothing to speak of for myself as a head coach as yet, as by the time I’d gotten home most jobs we’re already filled unfortunately,” Dorahy told League Express.

“I am prepared to come back to the UK, though, and to the Championship if there were any opportunities. I would love to go to London and help them, although I haven’t been able to get in touch with them.

“I loved my time at Cas. We implemented the processes and details to improve the side in order to help them stay in Super League.

“The team was low on confidence and playing with no direction, The players wanted an attacking coach and I was brought in to help that – they fully brought into it but I am open to any offers and opportunities to come back to England as I love it.

“I love the people, it was great to catch up with old teammates and family and make some new friends.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.