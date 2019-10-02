Today’s College programme survives – more or less

Yesterday’s heavy rains have failed to wipe out this afternoon’s College Rugby League fixture list.

At this stage the only matches to fall by the wayside – according to Sports TG at 1.01am today – are in the Yorkshire League, where Wyke Sixth Form. New College Pontefract and Kirklees were due to host Halifax Academy, York and Leeds College of Building respectively.

However, fans are advised to check before travelling in case of further postponements.

Fixtures

Wednesday 2 October 2019

COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Hull FC v Halifax ERA; Furness v Leeds City; Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils; Wakefield v Hopwood Hall.

NORTH WEST

DIVISION 1: Priestley (Warrington Wolves A) v Wigan & Leigh; Salford Red Devils A v Runshaw; The Rugby League College v Carmel; Cowley Sixth Form v Winstanley; St John Rigby v Wigan Warriors EA.

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION 1: Wyke Sixth Form v Halifax Academy -pp; Hull FC A v Wilberforce Sixth Form.

DIVISION 2: Hull KR v Leeds City A; Castleford Tigers v Selby; Pontefract v York –pp; Kirklees v Leeds College of Building –pp.