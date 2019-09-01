Today’s results

LEEDS all but sealed Super League survival with a 36-10 win at London Broncos which left the hosts two points adrift at the bottom with two matches remaining.

Fullback Jack Walker scored two of Leeds’ six tries.

Liam Marshall (pictured) grabbed a hat-trick of tries as second-placed Wigan won 24-16 at Wakefield.

Super League: London 10 Leeds 36, Wakefield 16 Wigan 24.

Championship: Batley 0 Featherstone 64, Bradford 30 Sheffield 10, Halifax 58 Rochdale 0, Leigh 23 York 24, Widnes 36 Swinton 28.

League One: Coventry 6 Oldham 50, Doncaster 48 Keighley 12, Hunslet 16 Workington 30, Newcastle 46 North Wales 22, Whitehaven 74 West Wales 6.

NRL: Cronulla Sharks 14 Canberra Raiders 15, St George Illawarra Dragons 14 Wests Tigers 42.

For reports, reaction and pictures, see Monday’s League Express.