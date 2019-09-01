What’s Inside League Express – September 2nd

We’re officially in the final full month of the season, but don’t expect us, or the action on the field, to slow down anytime soon.
Coming up in League Express we all have all the latest news. You can get it online this evening right here at totalrl.com/le or in newsagents tomorrow. Here’s a taster.
- Is Luke Gale really on his way to Leeds? We’ve got the story inside.
- The latest on the two new Bradford companies… with someone ruling out their involvement.
- Martyn Sadler suggests where the money should come from to build a new stadium for the Bulls.
- Remember the investigation into the crowd trouble between Catalans and Warrington? We’ve got the latest.
- Interviews with Danny Ward, Tui Lolohea, Stefan Ratchford and many more.
- Which Super League star appears to be on his way to the Championship?
- We give our views on the row that has blown up between St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus and the RFL over the performance of referee Robert Hicks in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.
- And our readers have their say on the events at Wembley in a bumper Mailbag.