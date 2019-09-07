Today’s Rugby League Results

The big news from today is that Whitehaven have won the League 1 title and will gain promotion to the Championship next season, while Toulouse Olympique’s narrow victory at Featherstone Rovers ensues then will finish in second place in the Championship, with Rovers finishing in fifth place, while Toronto Wolfpack’s defeat of Leigh Centurions means that the Centurions will finish fourth and York City Knights will finish in third spot, regardless of their result on Sunday.

It means that the opening games of Championship play-offs will see Toulouse hosting York on Saturday and Leigh playing host to Featherstone on Sunday at 6.30pm. The games will both be televised by Sky Sports.

In the NRL, Canberra Raiders’ shock home defeat by New Zealand Warriors means they will finish the regular season in fourth place, and will visit Melbourne Storm in week one of the play-offs, while South Sydney Rabbitohs will finish third and will face the Sydney Roosters.

Brisbane Broncos’ defeat to the Canterbury Bulldogs means that they will be hoping that Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks avoid a drawn result on Sunday at Leichardt Oval, as unlikely as that may seem, since both teams would then leapfrog the Broncos into the top eight.

Betfred Championship

Featherstone Rovers 24 Toulouse Olympique 26

Toronto Wolfpack 46 Leigh Centurions 12

Betfred League 1

Coventry Bears 0 Whitehaven 72

North Wales Crusaders 36 London Skolars 18

NRL Telstra Premiership

Canberra Raiders 20 New Zealand Warriors 24

Canterbury Bulldogs 30 Brisbane Broncos 14

Gold Coast Titans 16 St George Illawarra Dragons 24