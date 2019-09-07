New York officials head to Toronto

Officials from the New York franchise will be in Toronto this weekend for the Wolfpack’s game with Leigh Centurions.

New York founder Ricky Wilby will be among those at Lamport Stadium for Toronto’s final home league game of the season after travelling from the Big Apple for the game.

Wilby and other officials involved in the franchise have been in America recently as they continue to plan ahead of their inclusion into the league structure for 2021.

Both New York and Ottawa have been provisionally accepted by RFL member clubs, with Ottawa mastermind Eric Perez still hopeful they can compete next season.

New York’s entry point is nailed on for 2021, with the franchise leaders ironing out plans in preparation for their arrival.

As part of that, a contingent will watch Toronto’s game with Leigh to get a batter look at how the Wolfpack operate.