Tom Briscoe keen to play his own role in Hull FC recovery

TOM BRISCOE is up for the challenge of using his experience to begin Hull FC’s recovery.

The winger has returned to where he began his professional career, signing from Leigh on a deal until the end of 2025.

After scoring 90 tries in 147 Hull appearances between 2008 and 2013, Briscoe won six major titles with Leeds and Leigh.

He was the first permanent signing made by new Hull director of rugby – and former Rhinos team-mate – Richie Myler, with fellow Leopard Ed Chamberlain and Hull KR forward Yusuf Aydin also joining on short-term loans.

Myler said: “Bringing Tom back to the club where he made his debut was an easy decision for me.

“He’s enjoyed the experience of being in a winning environment over the past decade, and is going to play an integral role in helping develop some of our younger players over the next 18 months.

“As you can see from his past season-and-a-half at Leigh, he is still performing at a consistently high level every time he takes to the field, and I know he will relish the opportunity to pull on a black and white jersey once more and represent the club where he made his name at the beginning of his career.

“We’re excited for Tom to link up with the group over the next few days and begin to share his wealth of knowledge and experience across our young squad.”

It’s a job that the 34-year-old, who has scored over 200 tries in his career, is keen on.

“It’s really exciting to be coming back to Hull FC, especially with how the club have portrayed their ambition for the future,” he said.

“Having been at the club many years ago, and being the place where I started my career, it holds a lot of special memories for me.

“It’s an opportunity for me to join the club at an exciting period and it also gives me a chance to share my experience with a promising group of young players.

“I would love to see a great club like Hull FC get back to where they deserve to be, and to be a part of that journey is something that really excites me.”

As part of the deal which brought Briscoe to Hull, fellow winger Darnell McIntosh has joined Leigh permanently, ending his two-and-a-half year stay in East Yorkshire.

