Tom Burgess explains why Sam Burgess will be a success at Warrington Wolves

THERE is nothing quite like brotherly love – especially when that transcends to the rugby league field.

The most renowned rugby league family in the sport’s history – the Burgesses – are now winding their time in the sport.

Luke has already left, George is playing local rugby league, Sam is heading into coaching at the Warrington Wolves and Tom is still playing for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

For Sam, his head coaching role at Warrington will be the first in his professional career, though he did have a year’s spell with country side Orara Valley Axemen.

And Tom is backing Sam to be a hit at Warrington.

“He is a footy head at the end of the day, he loves rugby league. he has always been like that, ever since he was a young kid he carried a ball around. He went to everyone of our dad’s games and mum’s games, there on the sideline. He is a very big student of the game,” Burgess told James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast.

“His career was cut short with injury and he has got a lot more to offer the game. I think he is a really good coach, the opportunity in England will be good for him. He will learn plenty of good lessons over there because obviously you don’t have the things that go with it in the NRLa s a coaching job.”

So why will Sam thrive in Super League?

“No disrespect but there probably isn’t as much pressure. There is definitely pressure over there, he did a year of coaching in country here. He was basically like the CEO, he was organising training and was dealing with everything.

“He is very hands on, he has got what it takes to be the best. He has got that mentality and knows how to manage players and get them onboard and get them firing. That is half the battle.

“He is a good leader of men, everyone loves him who knows him. It’s a big call for him to go over there, no doubt we will see him back here because he has family back here.

“It is a big decision but it shows how driven he is. He doesn’t need to do it but he can’t help himself! He needs to go over there and keep growing as a coach.”

