New member to be appointed to RFL’s Match Review Panel for England-Tonga Series

A new member will be appointed to the RFL’s Match Review Panel for England’s three-match Test Series against Tonga.

A new member will be nominated by Tonga with the Panel reviewing each international with the possibility of charging players for incidents of foul play.

From that, of course, players will be able to challenge any recommended punishments at an Independent Operational Rules Tribunal.

All of the matches will also be played under international rules, meaning that the 18th player announced by all teams for the Men’s and Women’s internationals will become available for introduction to the match when two players have failed Head Injury Assessments, rather than three players as has been the case in domestic fixtures in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Golden Point Extra Time will not apply during any of the five autumn internationals – if the scores are level at full-time, the match will be drawn.

