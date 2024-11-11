Tom Burgess identifies “one area of improvement” for Huddersfield Giants as a Super League club

NEW Huddersfield Giants signing Tom Burgess has identified “one area of improvement” for his new club.

Burgess, who has made the move from NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs after 12 years with the Redfern club, will line up as Huddersfield’s marquee signing in 2025.

The likes of Liam Sutcliffe, Zac Woolford and George King have also made the move to the John Smith’s Stadium, but Burgess wants to see more bums on seats at his new club.

The Giants have regularly struggled for big attendances, and at times during the 2024 Super League season the numbers dropped to 3,000.

Burgess knows the importance of getting out there in the community and striking a chord ith the next generation.

“It’s really important (to get the fans in). It’s probably one area of improvement we want to improve with getting some numbers through the gates,” Burgess told the Huddersfield YouTube channel.

“We are not shying away from that. We know we need to get people down here and support their local team.

“We have got Huddersfield Town and then the Giants as well but we need to get people down to support us. I will be recruiting in schools and in the local community for people to get behind us.

“We’ve got a group of lads here that want to do something special.”

