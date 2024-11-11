Ex-Catalans Dragons and Hull FC forward Manu Ma’u finds new club

FORMER Catalans Dragons and Hull FC forward Manu Ma’u has found a new club following his exit from Super League.

Ma’u made just 12 appearances for the Dragons since joining from Hull FC ahead of the 2023 Super League season, with injury often limiting the 36-year-old’s time on the field.

Despite those injury problems, Ma’u made 47 appearances for the Black and Whites over a three-year period after signing for the East Yorkshire club from NRL side Parramatta Eels.

At the Eels, the 35-year-old registered 115 appearances after debuting for the club back in 2014.

Now, Ma’u has signed for Souths Sharks, a local rugby league side playing in Mackay, Australia.

The Sharks posted on their Facebook page: “Welcome Manu and his family to the Sharks family. Manu is coming to us after spending time in the Super League with the Catalans Dragons and Hull F.C. He has played at the highest level, representing Tonga and New Zealand and also played with Parramatta Eels in NRL. We are excited to have him onboard.”

