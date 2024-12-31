Tom Burgess reveals job lined up for post-rugby league career

FOR a current rugby league player, there is perhaps nothing more important than preparing for life after playing.

For some, that might mean continuing in some kind of capacity within the sport itself whilst, for others, it may mean a completely new change of direction.

New Huddersfield Giants signing Tom Burgess has signed a three-year deal with the West Yorkshire club that will take him past his 35th birthday.

Knowing that this contract may well be his last, Burgess has put plans in place to secure a post-career role with his former NRL side, South Sydney Rabbitohs.

As well as that, the 32-year-old England international also has a number of business connections which he hopes to expand whilst in the UK.

“You always have to think about what you are going to do after you stop playing,” Burgess told League Express.

“I’ve put my hand to some things throughout the years and I love working with people.

“I should have a job lined up in Australia when I go back. I’ve got some work over there and that’s where I am based now.

“I’ve got my house out there that I’m renting back in Cronulla and I’ve made no qualms about going to Australia when I’ve retired.

“But, for now, I want to make some good connections in England whilst I am here.

“The job itself isn’t specified as of yet but at the moment it will be an ambassador role with Souths.

“There are also a few businesses I’ve got connections with in Sydney.”

