New head coach Brian Noble reveals ‘frustrating’ aspect at Bradford Bulls as he reveals “negotiations” with a “few” players

NEW Bradford Bulls head coach Brian Noble has admitted that he does get ‘frustrated’ at being outbid by players that he wants to sign for the club.

However, the West Yorkshire club has certainly not finished its recruitment ahead of the 2025 Championship season, with the likes of Guy Armitage signing and Jorge Taufua and Jayden Okunbor re-signing in the past few weeks.

For Noble, he knows that financial limitations are still there, but he is keen to get just exactly what he needs to help propel Bradford further up the second tier table.

“We have to get bang for our buck and I knew that from when I stepped back in,” Noble told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“I do get frustrated because I know some clubs will outbid us for players. We have always been measured in what we do and rightly so. I think we have made some great decisions but there have been some we have lost.

“I will fight the football corner with the board if I think there is something the team needs. That’s not irrespective of cost, that’s maybe saying this club is about the team and I understand our financial dynamics and stability, but our fans come to see good players and our fans come to see winning football.

“And sometimes if you think there is someone out there that can give you that then you have to push really hard.”

Recruitment has not finished for 2025, with Noble explaining his excitement about the potential names joining.

“We are we in the market for players? Of course we are but if I don’t think they add to the current playing squad then it will be a waste of time.

“We are in negotiations with quite a few players and none of them may come off. It’s a fervent activity and it’s an activity I’m really keen to get finished.

“We’ve got a couple still to be announced hopefully and I’m excited about who they will be.”

