Tom Davies speaks out on Catalans Dragons exit as time at Super League club comes to an end

TOM DAVIES’ exit from Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2024 Super League season has been confirmed.

Davies, a prolific try-scoring winger, joined the French club ahead of the 2020 season and has scored 60 tries in 95 appearances so far since making the move from Wigan Warriors.

The 27-year-old is set to join Hull KR for 2025 with his contract at the Stade Gilbert Brutus coming to an end this season.

Upon news of his exit from the Dragons, Davies said: “I’d like to thank everyone at the club for how they’ve treated me over the last five years. Steve brought me over and I’ll forever be grateful for that opportunity.

“Bernard Guasch (Catalans’ owner), all the coaches and my teammates have made this club special to me and I’ve loved every second.

“To all the fans I’d just like to say thank you for welcoming in an English man as one of your own and the support you’ve given myself and the team.”

Davies joins the likes of Mike McMeeken, Manu Ma’u and Tom Johnstone in leaving the club.

