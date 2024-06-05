Featherstone Rovers centre leaves club with immediate effect

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS centre Oliver Farrar has left the club with immediate effect.

Farrar, who came through Wakefield Trinity’s academy set-up, had only joined Rovers ahead of the 2024 Championship season, but has now departed the Millennium Stadium due to work commitments.

The centre made one appearance for the Dewsbury Rams whilst on dual-registration from Wakefield in 2023 and just one for Rovers in 2024.

Farrar joins Jayden Tanner in leaving Featherstone, with the prop forward returning to Australia for personal reasons.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast