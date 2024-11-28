Tom Johnstone admission made as fellow Wakefield Trinity star set to miss start of 2025 Super League season

TOM JOHNSTONE will be fit for the start of the 2025 Super League season after breaking his leg last season, but Josh Griffin will not be ready.

Johnstone, who has plied his trade for the Catalans Dragons in the past two seasons, will line up for Trinity in 2025 after coming through the youth system at the West Yorkshire club.

The fleeting winger broke his leg in the Dragons’ away loss to Castleford Tigers during the 2024 campaign, but he will be ready for the start of next season.

“He fractured his fibula bone in his lower leg against Castleford in July last season and the type of lad Tom is, he wanted to get back for international duty but unfortunately that didn’t work,” Crowther told Wakefield’s YouTube channel.

“We had to get him to have his surgery over here, because he needed a plate putting in it to strengthen it. But he’s doing really well now and he’ll be back running on the Alter-G machine this week and his transition to the field will come in the next few weeks.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be much longer until after Christmas and then being ready to start the season.”

There is, however, bad news on Griffin after the veteran tore an adductor in Wakefield’s semi-final win over York Knights in their maiden Championship campaign.

Crowther continued: “That injury required surgery, there was no way around it,” he said. That meant he had to be booked in at the beginning of November and he’s not been in with us yet, we can’t do anything just yet.

“He’s just sat at home recovering from his surgery which he had done down in London. We can then start his rehabilitation next week and the return to play is a long one, around three or four months.”

