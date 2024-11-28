Goole Vikings sign former Hull FC outside back as their 24th signing

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced the signing of former Hull FC and Whitehaven outside back Callum Shaw as their latest recruit for the upcoming League One season.

The 19-year-old, who can play centre and wing, joins the Vikings from the Black and Whites, having also featured on loan at Championship outfit Whitehaven RLFC last season.

Shaw made eight appearances for the Cumbrian side on the wing.

Goole head coach, Scott Taylor, believes it’s a great opportunity for his new recruit: “Callum is someone we know well, he is a great kid, well respected and works really hard at his game – he is exactly the sort of person you want to give a chance to,” said Taylor.

“One of Callum’s biggest advocates has been Kirk Yeaman [former Hull FC & England centre] who coached him at academy level at Hull, and believes he has a lot of potential if he is given a chance, and Kirk knows a thing or two about playing centre.

“It will be a step up for him, but he showed glimpses at Whitehaven that he is ready for that challenge and we’re looking forward to him pushing for a place in our squad.

“He is a big, athletic lad, he is very committed and can finish a try, he will get a chance at some stage to show what he can do and I’m looking forward to seeing him grasp it with both hands.”

Meanwhile, Shaw added: “I am really pleased to be joining the Vikings, at such an exciting time for the club. It has been good to follow their progress over the last few months and watch the club come to life, there has clearly been a lot of hard work that has gone into bringing it all together.

“I think the club has recruited well, we can be competitive this year and that was one of the main reasons for wanting to be part of it all this season, I think it could be a good year.

“There are experienced pros who I can learn a lot from, and also a lot of lads I have played with and against at the younger end of the squad, so it is a good mix and good to have some familiar faces.

“I am hoping I can bring a lot to the team in terms of effort areas and try and lead from the front when things get tough, I want that to be part of my game I can pride myself on.

“It is a good opportunity for me to kick on now and I can’t wait to get started with the boys.”

Shaw is the Vikings’ 24th addition for the 2025 season and counting.

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, former NRL player Misi Taulapapa, ex-Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, alongside former Hull FC academy teammates Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman, Jeylan Hodgson and Callum Rutland, former York Knights players Ben Dent and Andy Ellis, ex-Featherstone Rovers winger Manoa Wacokecoke, former England Academy international player Joe Phillips, playmaker Reece Dean, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, front-rower Jack Coventry, back-rowers Jake McLoughlin, Mike Ogunwole and Bailey Dawson, and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder make up the rest of the squad so far.

