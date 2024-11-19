Tom Johnstone admits Wakefield Trinity surprise after rejecting marquee contract at former club Catalans Dragons

TOM JOHNSTONE progressed his career by leaving Wakefield and only wants to push on further now he’s back home.

The winger’s first spell with the club brought 87 tries in 116 appearances across eight seasons.

But after a succession of injuries in the later years, Johnstone chose to move to Catalans at the end of 2022.

He scored 28 tries in a remarkable first season with the French, playing in the Grand Final and earning an England recall five years after his only previous international appearance.

Johnstone was offered a marquee contract to stay at Catalans but rejected that in favour of a four-year deal with rejuvenated Wakefield, fresh from a one-year spell in the Championship.

“When I left the club, I wasn’t sure I would ever come back to it,” said the 29-year-old.

“I didn’t leave on any bad terms; I just thought my time was finished.

“For them to be so excited to get me back in, it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“When I met Matt (Ellis, owner) and Powelly (coach Daryl Powell) to discuss coming back to the club, they fronted all these ideas and all the plans they wanted to do for the club and where they wanted to take it.

“So far, they’ve done everything and more. There’s still work to be done but they’re men of their word and they’re doing it.

“Everything looks pretty special. It’s exciting for the fans and exciting for me as a player to come back.

“I’ve been at the club when they’ve not had great times and I’m now coming back in a great period.

“It’s like coming to a new club. The fanbase has grown. The coaching staff and playing staff (have changed). I think there might only be four or five players from when I was here.”

Johnstone now wants to grow with the club: “It was a very successful two years (at Catalans) but I don’t just want to live on that.

“I want to improve and get better and with the players around me this time I think that’s definitely possible.”

