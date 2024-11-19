Ex-Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell confirms next career move following illustrious rugby league spell

FORMER Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell has confirmed his next career move following an illustrious spell in rugby league.

Parcell, who studied civil engineering at the University of Queensland before moving into rugby league, is set to become involved in property development after hanging up his boots.

Rugby League Cares, an organisation aiming to support rugby league players’ welfare – including post-retirement, shared a post to Facebook in which they said: “It was great to catch up for a coffee with ex-Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos star Matt Parcell to chat about his end-of-career plans with our Transition Manager Francis Stephenson.

“Matt reflected on his successful career with pride and is excited for his next chapter – he’s heading back to Australia with his family before hopefully putting his civil engineering skills to work in property development.

“A massive thank you to Matt for his contribution to the game, and we wish him all the best for the future!”

Parcell is fondly remembered at both Headingley and Craven Park, with the 32-year-old playing 80 times for Leeds during a three-year period before leaving for Rovers ahead of the 2020 Super League season.

With the Robins, Parcell registered 116 appearances and was a vital cog in the Rovers’ wheel during their excellent 2024 Super League campaign.

