Tom Lineham and Jordan Abdull set to face lengthy suspensions

Warrington’s Tom Lineham and Hull KR’s Jordan Abdull will appear at a disciplinary hearing tomorrow.

Both players have been charged with other contrary conduct, with Abdull’s mis-conduct levelled at Grade D. Lineham, however, has been charged with a Grade F offence, the highest possible grade.

Saints’ Tommy Makinson was given a five-match suspension and £500 fine for a similar incident a few weeks ago on Castleford prop Liam Watts.

A further five players have received suspensions following Round 12.

Makinson’s teammate, Kevin Naiqama, will sit out two games for a Grade C high tackle which saw him sin-binned on Friday. Leeds’ Alex Sutcliffe will also miss two games following Grade C dangerous contact.

Brad Dwyer will also be unavailable for Leeds’ Challenge Cup fixture this Friday after he was handed a one-match suspension for a Grade B shoulder charge.

Castleford will be without a key forward for a game; Adam Milner’s use of knees warranted a one-match penalty notice.

Finally, Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield) was cautioned for a dangerous throw.