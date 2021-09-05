Tomkins praise for rookie ref

CATALANS DRAGONS star Sam Tomkins last week sang the praises of referee Aaron Moore.

While Moore’s older brother Liam is an established whistler who has taken the last two Challenge Cup finals, Aaron make his Super League bow earlier this season and was the reserve referee for the 1895 Cup final between Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights at Wembley in July.

The 23-year-old spent time as a player with Salford Red Devils and North Wales Crusaders, making 47 appearances as a hooker and notching ten tries for the latter club during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before switching to refereeing.

“We had Aaron Moore as our referee for the first time,” tweeted Tomkins after Catalans’ 64-0 win over Leigh Centurions in Perpignan last Monday.

“It might have been an easy game to referee, with it being so one-sided, but I thought he was really good.

“His communication with the players for the full 80 was first class. Impressive for such a young referee.”

Tomkins added: “Referees get enough bad press, so only fair to mention a good performance too.”

Tomkins’ comments came as Liam Moore, 26, teamed up with whistle manufacturers ACME in a bid to attract new officials.

“The game needs more officials, some regions are being stretched every weekend, and it’s a concern,” he said.

“The door is open to all, including current and ex-players. Aaron is a great example. Coming from a playing background at Salford Academy and then North Wales, he has done remarkably well to get to grade one.

“There’s a high turnover of players in the Academy system who don’t get professional contracts.

“I always say ‘have a go, if don’t like it, you’ve not lost anything’, but many find they do enjoy it.

“Aaron did both for a spell and then decided to focus on refereeing and has not looked back.”

