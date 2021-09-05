Wigan announce reduced losses for 2020

WIGAN WARRIORS have reported an operating loss of £443,000 for the year ended 30 November 2021 in their annual accounts, which were lodged at Companies House on Saturday.

That compares with a loss of £885,000 for the previous year and was based on a turnover that was reduced by 28.3%, to £4.461 million, compared to £6.221 million the previous year.

In a Covid-affected year, matchday revenues were just 9% of total income, compared to 34% in 2019.

Over 75% of season-ticket holders donated the unexpired portion of their season tickets “which is a superb and humbling show of support for the club,” with the directors publicly thanking those who were able to donate the value of their season ticket.

The annual report makes it clear that Wigan are aiming to break even financially, although the original target of 2020 will now be put back to 2022 “should matchday attendances return to the levels before the pandemic.”

The accounts reveal that the club received a loan of £980,000 in August 2020 as part of the £16 million made available by the government to the RFL.

“The terms of the loan are favourable, with repayments not expected to commence until 2023. The Board are confident that the repayment terms and interest payments will be able to be managed in the future without a material impact on the resources of the Rugby League team.”

The report reveals that the company employed an average of 75 playing and coaching staff during the year (up from 71) and 38 administrative staff (up from 28).

Directors’ remuneration was £111,06.

Last week Chairman Ian Lenagan and Chief Executive Kris Radlinski held a fans forum with Wigan supporters in which they explained the operation of all aspects of the club in significant detail.

