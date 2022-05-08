Sam Tomkins in contention for Catalans Dragons return against Warrington Wolves

Sam Tomkins is set to return for Catalans Dragons this week after recovering from a broken leg in record time.

The 33-year-old fullback was sidelined by a fractured fibula (the smaller of two bones in the lower leg) before Easter, but it has healed rapidly, putting him in the frame against Warrington Wolves for Saturday’s Super League clash in Perpignan.

It’s just four weeks since he picked up the injury in the Challenge Cup quarter-final against St Helens but Dragons coach Steve McNamara believes he could be ready for the televised clash against the Wolves.

He told League Express, “Sam is a lot closer to returning than we expected; he’s a possibility for the Warrington game and we have others returning too.”

Tomkins has just signed on for another season in Perpignan after agreeing to extend his current contract to the end of 2023.

The Dragons have just returned from a high-altitude training camp at Pyrenean ski resort Font Romeu and McNamara believes the mountain air has put a spring in the step of his squad.

“It’s great news about Sam but also Gil Dudson, who played at Hull for us in a very tough game carrying an extremely sore elbow; he will be back in contention, so we’ve got some players returning.

“Obviously the longer-term injuries like Josh Drinkwater (foot) will take more time, but he is improving already and we are making steady progress with Dean Whare (pectoral), Mike McMeeken (wrist) and Samisoni Langi (knee).”

McNamara will have NRL-bound second-rower Joe Chan back from suspension for the Warrington clash and the coach is expecting a rousing finale to his season before he departs for Australia.

The 20-year-old son of former Catalans’ frontrower (and current General Manager) Alex has signed a two-year deal at Melbourne Storm from next season.

McNamara revealed that the decision had been playing on Chan’s mind and he was glad it was now out in the open.

He added, “Joe had to make a major decision about the direction of his career and that weighed heavily on him prior to it being made public.

“He’s an extremely popular member of the group and now it’s been announced he’s back to his happy best and his future is clear.

“We’re still aiming to do something really special this year and Joe will be a big part of that for us.

“It’s a credit to Joe that he’s come into the first team and obviously made an impression with people down under. It’s a bittersweet feeling, because we’re very proud of him and wish him the very best, but of course we’d have liked him to stay.

“It’s part of the game. The financial differences between the NRL and Super League explain Joe’s decision to take up the opportunity at Melbourne.”

McNamara is expecting Saturday’s game to be as tough as ever against the Wolves, despite a less than auspicious start to the season for Daryl Powel’s side.

He added, “In my first full season start here we won two from eleven, so I understand completely what it’s like coming in as a new coach with all the expectation.

“It takes time and it will be the same for Daryl, but Warrington are packed with outstanding individuals and it will come together for them.

“In 2018, after being two from eleven, we went on an unbeaten run and we ended up winning the Challenge Cup final and finishing in the top eight, which was the target that year to avoid the scrap for relegation.

“I know how quickly it can turn around. Those teams that haven’t done so well in the first part of the season will use this natural break as an opportunity to now kick-start their season and I’m sure Warrington will, as always, be a tough opposition for us this week.”

