Hull FC invest in future with latest addition to development squad

Hull FC have high hopes for two teenagers from the renowned Stanningley production line after adding hooker Denive Balmforth to a development roster which already included backrower Nick Staveley.

The club last month paid an undisclosed fee to bring in Balmforth from Warrington on a two-year contract – and handed him a debut in their last Super League outing at home to Toulouse when he scored a try in their 48-12 win.

Last year, they landed his fellow 18-year-old Staveley after he had a spell in the Wolves’ Academy system.

Both players are Leeds-born and came through the junior ranks at National Conference League Stanningley, from where the likes of ex-Leeds stalwarts Jamie Peacock and Jamie Jones-Buchanan and current Super League stars Tom Johnstone (Wakefield) and Michael McIlorum (Catalans) emerged.

Staveley trained with Brett Hodgson’s first-team squad during pre-season and featured at Bradford in Danny Brough’s testimonial match. He is currently working his way back to fitness following a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile Balmforth has been making the most of the chance to learn from stalwart hooker Danny Houghton, Fiji international Joe Lovodua and Jordan Johnstone.

“Denive is a genuine hooker who can also play loose-forward,” said Hodgson, whose side are now fourth in Super League after three successive victories.

“He’s quick and strong, with a good frame, and has a bit of a Keiron Cunningham stature about him.”

Hodgson is running the rule over winger Adam Swift (foot) and halfback Ben McNamara (back) as he plans for Friday’s trip to St Helens.

Longer-term absentees are centres Josh Griffin and Cameron Scott, who both have ankle injuries, utility forward Joe Cator (Achilles) and backrower Andre Savelio (knee).

Halfback Luke Gale will be back after a two-match suspension.

