Tony Smith reveals reasons for leaving Hull KR

Tony Smith says that Hull KR has not been “at 100 per cent operation” and that he has “not been able to have the influence I would like in the organisation” after announcing the decision to step down as head coach at the end of the season.

The veteran boss has been in charge of the Robins since 2019 but will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Smith said that there had not been any real negotiations with Rovers over a new deal to stay at Craven Park.

He said he had “thoroughly enjoyed my time here” and stressed his commitment through to the end of the year, but said things were not working perfectly behind the scenes.

“I probably haven’t been able to have the influence I would like in the entire organisation,” he said.

“Sometimes that happens. Not everybody are best friends. Sometimes some people operate better with other people around.

“I’m stepping aside because I don’t want this club to suffer in any way. I don’t think we are all connected up how we should be.

“I’m playing a role in that and I don’t like to see the club not at 100 per cent operation.

“It’s not healthy for the club and it’s not healthy for me either. When you are not completely at ease with things, it has an effect on you.”