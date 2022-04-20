Toulouse Olympique snap up former NRL star

Toulouse Olympique have signed Corey Norman on a contract until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old halfback has made over 200 NRL appearances across more than a decade playing for Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Norman, who played for Queensland in State Of Origin in 2019, announced his retirement after leaving the Dragons at the end of last season but has now reversed the decision to play in Europe.

“This represents a good opportunity and at the same time a challenge for me,” said Norman. “I also look forward to acquiring the learning that this new start will give me.“

Toulouse currently sit bottom of the Super League table having won only one of their first nine matches since promotion from the Championship.

Norman is a significant addition to a spine which was decimated on the eve of the French club’s first season in the top flight by the departures of Mark Kheirallah and Johnathon Ford.

“The arrival of Corey in the squad is excellent news for the club at this stage of the season,” said Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain.

“He has the ideal profile since he can occupy two positions that we were looking for, halfback and fullback.

“His extensive high-level experience, his talent and his leadership will be major assets for the team.”