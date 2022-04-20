Tony Smith to leave Hull KR at end of the season

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith has announced that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.

Smith has been in charge of the Robins since 2019, leading them to the Super League play-off semi-finals last season.

His contract is up at the end of the season and Smith has confirmed that he will be leaving at the end of the year, although he stressed that he had not received another offer yet to coach elsewhere and won’t be taking charge of Leeds Rhinos.

“I won’t be coaching at Hull KR beyond the end of this year,” he said. “I’m going to hand on the banner to the next person.

“This is just the right time to announce it. It gives the club the chance to get out there and find the best candidate.”

On his future, Smith added: I have no idea. I’ve no other club to go to. I love coaching and I want to keep coaching.”