Top flight rugby league player ruled out for the entire 2023 season due to ulcerative colitis

IT’S a news item that is heartbreaking as it is cruel, but playing the game of rugby league, stars are at risk of injuries every time they go into training or a game.

Rugby league players, however, probably do not think that they are going to suffer from ulcerative colitis and be ruled out for a year with the illness.

Well that’s exactly what has happened to St George Illawarra Dragons’ first choice fullback Cody Ramsey who will play no part in the 2023 season due to the disease.

Ramsey’s symptoms came on during a pre-season 10km run and was subsequently taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with the illness.

The disease itself is often caused by an immune system malfunction, which then produces inflammation and ulcers on the bowel and digestive tract.

“Our focus will be on Cody’s medical rehabilitation and wellbeing in the first phase,” a club spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“From there we’ll work towards what the future looks like for him. He’s been in and around training with the players and coaches recently and is having a hugely positive impact on all of us at the club.

“Cody is a great character who is one of the most passionate, popular and respected members of our club and will have a significant impact on the success of the team over the coming season.”

It’s a major blow for the 22-year-old given the fact that he was set to take the number one shirt for the Dragons in 2023, but the club is hopeful that Ramsey’s rugby league career is not over.