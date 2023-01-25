St Helens boss Paul Wellens reveals two new debutants for Widnes clash but seven first-teamers will miss out

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has revealed that there will be two new debutants for the Merseyside club when they take on Widnes Vikings on Friday night.

It will be Mark Percival’s testimonial game, but the centre himself will not be playing as Wellens confirmed in his pre-match press conference, whilst those who were on England duty during the Rugby League World Cup will also miss out.

“There are a number of players who I’ve decided, after talking with the medical staff, that we aren’t going to play this week,” Wellens said.

“The guys that fall into that category are the England World Cup players. Given their extended season last year and the pressures of the World Cup, we will give them the opportunity to have a couple more weeks rest which we will get the benefit of down the track.”

Amongst those set to miss out, therefore, will be Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby.

Alongside that quintet, Tongan international Will Hopoate will also not be considered: “Will Hopoate is back in training with the team and making great progress but we won’t be taking any unnecessary risks.

“He’s too much of an important player going forward.”

That being said, Wellens is set to give a debut to his two new signings – ex-Barrow Raiders man Tee Ritson and former South Sydney Rabbitohs youngster Wesley Bruines, although the latter did play for the reserves in a loss against Swinton last week.

And, the former fullback has been impressed with both men in the time they have spent at the club so far.

“Tee will most likely start the game on the wing, he’s been absolutely fantastic in pre-season,” Wellens continued.

“He’s a brilliant lad and he’s turned up with an attitude to improve on and off the field. He’s fitted in really well with the group and we are looking forward to seeing him pull on the shirt.

“The early signs are really good. We as a club pride ourselves on giving players an opportunity whether that’s through our academy or the Championship.

“Look at Joe Batchelor and James Bell who we took from the Championship who have had successful careers. We develop players and in Tee we hope we have someone similar.

“Wes has come into the group with a real enthusiasm to improve as a player. He will get some game time too.”