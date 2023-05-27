Top-flight rugby league star suffers suspected seizure on the field

RUGBY LEAGUE is well known for producing a special breed of athlete with injuries commonplace in the game.

However, on rare occasions, incidents more sinister arise and for Canberra Raiders star Corey Harawira-Naera that rang true with the forward suffering a suspected seizure in the 66th minute of Canberra’s 33-26 win over South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The game was stopped immediately with referee Grant Atkins promptly realising Harawira-Naera was in trouble as both sets of players attempted to shield the forward to give him some sort of privacy.

After being confirmed he was conscious, the 28-year-old left the field on a medicab to a round of applause.

Fox League’s James Hooper spoke on the incident in the final ten minutes.

“The NRL Independent Medical Doctors have reviewed what happened with Corey Harawira-Naera,” Hooper said. “He took a regulation hit up and when he’s gone to move back out to the left edge, he became disorientated and then he’s had a seizure.

“The good news is that he was responsive. He was talking to medical officials and his teammates and we wish him all the best.”