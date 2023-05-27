Leeds Rhinos issue Rob Burrow statement following sick statement from fake social media profile

LEEDS RHINOS have issued a statement on Rob Burrow following a sick statement from a fake social media profile.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in late 2019, was targeted by a vile sick message this morning.

The fake profile shared on social media: “Breaking News. Rob Burrow sadly passed away this morning at 8am. You were an inspiration on and off the pitch. Rest in peace.”

In response, the Rhinos tweeted: “Please do not share any content on social media regarding Rob. The fake account that was set up today on Facebook to spread hateful news that is totally untrue and upsetting for the family. Rob is fine and looking forward to enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend with his family.”