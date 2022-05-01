Leeds Rhinos’ Jack Sinfield among top starlets named in squads for Academy Origin series

Hull FC prospect Denive Balmforth has been named in the Yorkshire squad for this year’s Academy Origin series – less than 24 hours after a try-scoring debut in his side’s 48-12 home Super League win over Toulouse.

The 18-year-old hooker, who recently joined Hull from Warrington, shone for Yorkshire in last year’s Academy War of the Roses clash at Westwood Hall, Leeds, where the white-rose youngsters won 40-10.

Other players who have already played in Super League include Jason Qareqare (Castleford) and Max Simpson (Leeds), who will both represent Yorkshire, while George Delaney and McKenzie Buckley, who both recently debuted for St Helens, will play alongside Leeds Rhinos’ starlet Jack Sinfield for Lancashire.

Yorkshire will be coached by former England and Great Britain player Chev Walker, the Academy chief at Leeds. Helping him will be Huddersfield coaching pair Tom Tsang (Academy head) and Adam Megretton (strength and conditioning).

Lancashire will be led by Shane Eccles, a long-serving member of Wigan’s development system.

He will be assisted by Warrington pair Tyrone McCarthy (Scholarship head coach) and Liam Myler (strength and conditioning).

The series is returning to a three-match format following the enforced cancellation of the entire 2020 programme and a Covid-curtailed 2021.

The first game is at the DCBL Stadium, Widnes on Sunday, May 15, the second at Salford’s AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday, June 26, and the third at Wakefield’s Be Well Support Stadium on Sunday, July 24.

Head of England Pathways Paul Anderson said: “Shane and Chev are exceptional coaches, fully focused on developing players not only for Super League but for England too.

“Their squads are packed with young talent. We are keen to see them perform at what for them is the next level on the England talent pathway.

“All training sessions ahead of each match will be held at Leeds Beckett University – a world-class campus which reflects the ambitions of our development programme.

“Residential camps will also be a feature of the Origin series, so that our best players are exposed to the environment they might experience at senior level and better understand the demands and expectations involved.”

Yorkshire: Bailey Aldridge (Leeds), Bailey Arnold (Bradford), Denive Balmforth (Hull), Connor Barley (Hull KR), Alfie Edgehill (Leeds), George Flanagan Jnr (Bradford), Harrison Gilmore (Leeds), Lucas Green (Warrington), Jake Higgins (Leeds), Adam Holroyd (Warrington), Matt Laidlaw (Hull), Riley Lumb (Leeds), Lewis Martin (Hull), Luke Mearns (Wakefield), Sullivan Medford (Hull), Kai Morgan (Leeds), Xander Nash (Huddersfield), Jason Qareqare (Castleford), Max Simpson, Jack Smith (both Leeds), Leo Tennison (Hull KR).

Lancashire: Joseph Baldwin (Wigan), McKenzie Buckley (St Helens), Jack Darbyshire (Warrington), George Delaney, Kalan Devine (both St Helens), Aiden Doolan (Warrington), Jacob Douglas (Wigan), Ben Hartill, Leon Hayes (both Warrington), Sam Haynes (St Helens), Harvie Hill (Wigan), Ben Lane, Ciaran Nolan (both St Helens), Richards Nsemba (Wigan), Will Roberts, Dayon Sambou (both St Helens), Jack Sinfield (Leeds), Jake Thewlis, Nolan Tupea (both Warrington), Leunbou Bardyell Wells (St Helens), Max Wood (Wigan).

