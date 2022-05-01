The big Super League names now on the market as free agents for next season

The current campaign is only three months old – but already clubs are looking towards next season.

That’s because the May 1st deadline has arrived, allowing players who are coming out of contract this year the freedom to negotiate deals for 2023 onwards, whether with their existing clubs or elsewhere.

It spells exciting moments for some as they see what options become available, but nervous times for others who may be left in limbo.

Club chief executives and coaches will be anxiously doing their calculations, while bearing in mind that in Super League all contracts must fit within the current salary cap.

While negotiations may well be going on behind the scenes, it generally takes a while for deals to be completed and announcements to emerge.

And there are some big names all around Super League who will now be able to negotiate new deals with new clubs, if they wish to do so.

While star hooker James Roby could call it a day at the end of his contract this year, his St Helens team-mate Regan Grace is also coming to the end of his current contract, and fans will be keen to hear of any developments over a player who has previously been linked with a move to rugby union.

Wigan will have decisions to make over the likes of Liam Farrell, Bevan French and Sam Powell, and Warrington over Josh Charnley, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Jack Hughes, Stefan Ratchford and Gareth Widdop.

New Leeds coach Rohan Smith will be pondering the futures of Blake Austin, Jack Broadbent and Rhyse Martin, among others, while Hull FC have Luke Gale and Danny Houghton, and Hull KR have Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims and Albert Vete reaching the end of their current deals.

Others who are believed to be out of contract include Castleford duo Greg Eden and Jake Trueman, Catalans Dragons’ Michael McIlorum and Sam Tomkins, Huddersfield’s Jack Cogger, Salford’s Tim Lafai and Elijah Taylor, Toulouse’s Paul Marcon, Anthony Marion and Eloi Pelissier and Wakefield’s Tom Johnstone and Jacob Miller.

This week is likely to be a boon time for the agents of all those players as they field inquiries from clubs that are anxious to strengthen or rebuild their squads.

