Toronto and St Helens clash relocated to the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Round 5 of the Super League campaign, which was to see the Wolfpack take on the Saints at Saracens’ Allianz Park as a part of their 2020 London series, will strangely, now take place at the home of the Warrington Wolves.

The encounter was originally agreed to be held at Saracens’, but ‘significant changes’ were made to the terms and conditions of the deal which meant a new stadium to hold the game would have to be found. The Halliwell Jones Stadium will host the clash despite its long distance from the nation’s capital.

This will be the first ever meeting between the Canadian outfit and the six time Super League winners, and will include a certain 35 year old Jon Wilkin facing his former club after over 400 appearances for the Saints.

The Toronto Wolfpack UK General Manager, Martin Vickers, had this to say:

“It is with great disappointment we need to make this change but sadly it comes as a result of reasons outside of our control.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of Simon Moran, Stuart Middleton and Karl Fitzpatrick of Warrington for stepping into the breach to allow this fixture to happen. We must also thank St. Helens, who have worked tirelessly with us to resolve this difficult issue we were faced with.

“We are fortunate that tickets have not yet been released for sale however should any fans have incurred any expenditure that isn’t able to be recovered, they should contact customerservice@torontowolfpack.com with evidence of such payments and the club will be in contact as soon as possible.

“We expect to announce details of ticket sales in the next week and look forward to a big crowd for the club’s first-ever meeting with Super League champions St. Helens at the superb Halliwell Jones Stadium.”

Wire Chief Executive Karl Fitzpatrick stated:

“We are delighted to host the Wolfpack’s round five fixture against St. Helens. We believe our stadium is a fitting venue for hosting such a fixture, having held many notable Rugby League matches, with three RLWC games to look forward to in 2021.”