Jordan Turner banned for Huddersfield’s Super League opener

Huddersfield Giants’ Jordan Turner will miss their season opener with Catalans after being handed a one-match suspension.

The centre has been charged for dangerous contact following their pre-season friendly with Wakefield.

Turner had initially been charged at Grade C level, but was successful in downgrading the charge.

As a result, he will miss just one match, however, it is a further blow to Huddersfield, who are set to be without new fullback Ashton Golding for the opening months of the season.