Toronto complete multi-million pound Sonny Bill Williams deal

Toronto Wolfpack will confirm the signing of Sonny Bill Williams on Thursday after finalising a multi-million pound deal for the Kiwi megastar.

Paperwork was finalised on Wednesday and the 34-year-old will officially take up a contract with the club from December 1st.

He has signed a two-year deal worth in the region of £2.6million a year, making him the most expensive player in world rugby.

The deal will see him earn in the region of £51,000 per week.

Despite that, he will cost the Wolfpack just £150,000 on their salary cap as he will take up one of Toronto’s marquee player spots.

Williams is due to arrive in London in the next few days and will be officially unveiled publicly in the capital next week.

His signature finalises Toronto’s long-term ambition to attract a bonafide megastar and firmly establishes them as a serious proposition in world rugby.

The Wolfpack, who will play in Super League for the first time next season, will instantly become the highest spending team in the competition, with SBW’s salary larger than the basic £2.1million salary cap imposed on Super League clubs.

The marquee player rule is one of many dispensations clubs can use for additional spending, but no other club in the Northern Hemisphere will utilise it on the scale Toronto will.